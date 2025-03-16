Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 254,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.