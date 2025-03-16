Allworth Financial LP Purchases 31,238 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.