Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wilmar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,922,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,130 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

