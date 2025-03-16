Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Down 38.7% – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares were down 38.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 9,804,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 1,044,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

