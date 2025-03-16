Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 329,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,318,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 267,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,715,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

