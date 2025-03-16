Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

