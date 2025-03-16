América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 126,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $4,045,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

