Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,383.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.78.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

