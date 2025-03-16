Amundi Acquires 8,848 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Middlesex Water by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 181,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSEX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $70.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.06%.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.