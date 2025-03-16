Amundi Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $2,671,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $5,997,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in BOX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $148,808.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,935.46. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $395,385.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,155 shares of company stock worth $2,688,923 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

BOX Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BOX opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

