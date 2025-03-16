Amundi Buys 10,428 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Amundi boosted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,817,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,287,000 after buying an additional 257,486 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 64.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,619,000 after buying an additional 3,999,363 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,889,000 after acquiring an additional 372,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 487.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,589 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.23%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

