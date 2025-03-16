Amundi Buys 7,481 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Amundi lifted its position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 120,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $8,361,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

GFS opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

