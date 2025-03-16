Amundi Cuts Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 14.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 66.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 109,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 552.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $16.38 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.16 million, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Energy Recovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

