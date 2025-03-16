Amundi Decreases Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amundi cut its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,504,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

WESCO International Stock Up 3.0 %

WCC stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.01 and a 200 day moving average of $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $216.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

