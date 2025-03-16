Amundi Grows Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Amundi raised its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.53% of CECO Environmental worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $6,278,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ CECO opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

