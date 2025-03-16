Amundi Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 113,868 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 133.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,928. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

