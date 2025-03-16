Amundi Grows Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Amundi increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 17,875.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in RH were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,876,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in RH by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,190,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $31,384,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $212.04 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

