Amundi Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 243.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.07% of New York Times worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $4,307,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New York Times by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in New York Times by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $48.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

