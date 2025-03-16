Amundi Has $6.42 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,615 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 475.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

