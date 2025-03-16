Amundi Has $6.55 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Amundi lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 507.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,459 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

Insider Activity

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

