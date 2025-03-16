Amundi Has $7.49 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Amundi grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,408,000 after buying an additional 2,886,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,367,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITUB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

