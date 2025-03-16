Amundi Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Amundi lowered its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,591 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.34% of Coeur Mining worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

