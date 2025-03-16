Amundi Has $8.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

