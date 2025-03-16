Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

