Amundi Makes New $7.79 Million Investment in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Amundi bought a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 729,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPTA. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,338.28. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Perpetua Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

