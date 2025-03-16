Amundi Raises Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Amundi boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.71% of Seabridge Gold worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SA. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 1.7 %

SA opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

