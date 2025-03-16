Amundi Sells 1,812 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,233,000 after buying an additional 282,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,093,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,537,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

