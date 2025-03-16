Amundi Sells 255,252 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,252 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

