Amundi Sells 54,776 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Amundi cut its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,776 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in CAE were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CAE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,446,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth about $2,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

