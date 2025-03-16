Amundi Sells 621,305 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Amundi decreased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 621,305 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.24% of Hecla Mining worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after buying an additional 456,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after buying an additional 711,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

