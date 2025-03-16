Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $207.33.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

