Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $207.33.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
