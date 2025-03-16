Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,197 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zuora were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 6,484,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,302,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,949,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 219,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its stake in Zuora by 598.4% during the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 48,569 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $482,290.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,019.68. This trade represents a 30.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $194,105.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,735.62. The trade was a 44.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,868 shares of company stock worth $2,064,908. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

