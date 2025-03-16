Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 378 Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $393.78 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $333.29 and a twelve month high of $602.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

