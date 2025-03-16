Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 306.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NV5 Global by 32.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in NV5 Global by 27.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

