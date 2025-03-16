Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,586 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth $87,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $875,326.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,395,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,328,119.02. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,062. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 3.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE GTX opened at $8.95 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

