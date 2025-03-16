Arizona State Retirement System Buys 7,851 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.33 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

