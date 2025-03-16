Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 881,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 76,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $1,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,585.20. This represents a 32.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,675.41. This represents a 57.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $925.89 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.