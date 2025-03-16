Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $232.51 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $477.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.93.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. The company had revenue of $271.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Sezzle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target (up previously from $372.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.