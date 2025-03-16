Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 10,418 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 708,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 157,387 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 14.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 755,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Up 3.1 %

OneSpan stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $601.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

