Arizona State Retirement System Has $244,000 Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 231,271 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 57.4% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 585,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 213,488 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 148,082 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,528.50. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

