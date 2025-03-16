Arizona State Retirement System Has $295,000 Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on APGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $191,749.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,348 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,035.12. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,392. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.46. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.