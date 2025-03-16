Arizona State Retirement System Has $327,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.3% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $946.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

