Arizona State Retirement System Has $381,000 Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Talos Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TALO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.79. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

