Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

