Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Viasat by 28.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 969,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 364,072 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Viasat by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 675,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 335,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of VSAT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,158,006. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

