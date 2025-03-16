Arizona State Retirement System Invests $179,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137,936 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 834,253 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Francis Lo sold 20,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $145,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,593.54. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,794,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,958.50. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,342. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.28 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

