Arizona State Retirement System Invests $221,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 255,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 165,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $783.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

