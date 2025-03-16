Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Triumph Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 61.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

TGI opened at $25.41 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

