Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 224.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 434,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 246,095 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 742.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

CXM stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

