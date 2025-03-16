Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 591.7% in the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 79,884 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 102,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

